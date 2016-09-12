Video: Tom Hayden, Listen Yankee! 2015

imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Video: Tom Hayden, Listen Yankee! 2015

by marc Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 at 10:56 AM
marc1seed@yahoo.com

"Trump's Only Path Forward" was Tom Hayden's last article on his website The Democracy Journal. http://tomhayden.com/home/trumps-only-path-forward.html

Tom Hayden, the passionate rebel against the Vietnam war, died at 76. Rest in peace, Tom, and thanks for all you did in your lifelong work to make America just and future-friendly. Hayden was a warrior for peace and against war, bigotry and inequality.

to hear his 1 hr address in March 2015 at the Commonwealth Club in SF, click on

https://youtu.be/SM1lZVv_XKk?t=355

Reader comment - Paul van Winkle in 2010

By 1967, all major military targets in Vietnam had been destroyed. There were 500,000 troops stationed in Vietnam, and we were spending 2 billion dollars a month -- yet there was no evidence the North Vietnamese were weakening. In fact, the bombings, and the destruction of fields and crops, only increased support for the Viet Cong.

The US government consistently lied to the public about casualty rates, both US and Vietnamese casualties, and about the North Vietnamese ability to fight - constantly claiming that there was "light at the end of the tunnel."

We can assume history's repeating itself. Without collective public outcry, and a moral authority, how will does any war and the associated costs cease?

Trump's Only Way Forward

http://tomhayden.com/home/trumps-only-path-forward.html

www.freembtranslations.net

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments

Local News

LA Solidarity Protest Rally For Japanese American Apparel Workers Who Face Loss D16 1:49PM

Architect Chris Mercier Unveils Mural in Rogers Park, Inglewood D16 9:13AM

Peace Vigils D15 8:20PM

Standing Rock Solidarity Action D11 9:59PM

Large Turnout for Dakota Pipeline Protest N16 3:35PM

NODAPL N15 2:24PM

Cruel Teacher Taunts 6th Grade Kids, Fired N12 8:47PM

How Cities Can Protect People Threatened By Trumpism N12 8:17PM

What ThisMeans, How This Happened, What to Do Now N12 5:03AM

PROTEST TRUMP TONITE N11 2:55PM

Westside Thanksgiving for everyone in LA ! N11 12:36PM

FOR A WORLD WITHOUT NUCLEAR RISKS   N10 5:05AM

Non-violent protest ideas; hooch bomb recipe N09 7:42AM

Nuclear Shutdown News October 2016 N05 6:17PM

State Legislature is where it's at N03 10:16PM

Tom Hayden on The Unfinished Business of Democracy O28 4:49AM

Video: Tom Hayden, Listen Yankee! 2015 O25 10:56AM

Art About Privilege Censored on Facebook O23 3:16AM

SAG-AFTRA video game performers on strike O22 11:04PM

Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus O20 3:04PM

KPFK LSB statement on DAPL arrests O19 10:25AM

Transit Dependent Residents Need a Guaranteed Right to Stay O15 11:36PM

My letter to JJJ on JJJ O11 12:33PM

Prop 60, Condom Law O10 12:43PM

KPFK-Pacifica Radio Archives being sold off on ebay? O10 10:31AM

KPFK struggles without re-solutions O07 2:25PM

Problems with Measure M O05 5:24PM

Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus S07 5:57PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

Paraphysique du racialisme D22 12:08AM

Anti-Mall '16: Buy Back the Farm! / Stop DAPL / Free Peltier D21 10:25PM

A David & Goliath Story in Iraq D21 9:53PM

Islamophobia D21 7:07PM

Ethnic Cleansing in Syria D21 4:24PM

Roar of approval as campaigners working to end circus suffering receive a “Barker” D20 3:55PM

Super Mario Run Hack | Get completely free no cost 14,000 Coins Today! D20 9:41AM

Low Taxes is an Act of Desperation D20 7:13AM

Maccarthysme ou " Faire Camerone " D19 11:15PM

Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda D19 11:54AM

Indybay Censorship, Sabotage, and Defamation D17 5:21AM

Capitalocène ou gigantisme totalitaire D17 1:41AM

The Shortwave Report 12/16/16 Listen Globally! D15 5:09PM

Chomsky at MIT: Between the war scientists and the anti-war students D15 7:00AM

Trump and the Hospice of Hope D14 7:41AM

November 2016 Honduras coup update D14 1:10AM

Nominate NoDAPL for the Nobel Peace Prize D13 6:00PM

Take a Step Back – Robert Tronge D13 1:45PM

GAG Group Declares WOD D13 10:40AM

Paraphysique du clonage psychologique D13 12:20AM

Flashback To Terror D11 9:51PM

Vive l'anarchie vive l'humanité D11 12:58AM

Rapist Donald Trump and His Collaborators vs Successful Revolution D10 1:06AM

Insights D09 7:10PM

O YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN FOR XMAS!!!!!! D09 11:30AM

(A-Radio) Anarchist Black Cross Czech: Presentation on Operation Fenix and related issues D09 9:33AM

US Election as a Turn of an Era D09 5:03AM

The Shortwave Report 12/09/16 Listen Globally! D08 4:29PM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy