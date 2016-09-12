Art About Privilege Censored on Facebook

"Facebook has just #censored my work YOUR OWN PERSONAL SLAVES twice for not meeting its community standards. >:( >:( >:(
And yet, according to its own standards: "We also allow photographs of paintings, sculptures and other art that depicts nude figures. Restrictions on the display of both nudity and sexual activity also apply to digitally created content unless the content is posted for educational, humorous or satirical purposes."
I've tried to appeal to them but received NO ANSWER.
As an editorial illustrator focusing on political and social issues, with work published in more than 15 countries around the world, I strongly denounce another clear censorship situation by Facebook, when it simultaneously accepts contents that clearly exploit violence, sex, women and children."
Link: https://www.facebook.com/danielgarciaart/photos/a.569778129781164.1073741828.569746603117650/1162351310523840/?type=3&theater