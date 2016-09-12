printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles



Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus by David Thompson Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 at 3:04 PM

Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on the local community to stay away from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus October 20, 2016, BRIDGEPORT, CT – Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on the local community to stay away from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and avoid supporting an industry that involves cruelty and suffering to animals.



Studies of the use of wild animals in traveling circuses show that circuses cannot meet the physical or behavioral needs of wild animals. Animals are confined in small spaces, deprived of physical and social needs, spending excessive amounts of time shut in transporters. These animals are often seen behaving abnormally; rocking, swaying and pacing, all indicating that they are in distress and not coping with their environment. ADI’s video evidence has shown how these animals are forced to perform tricks through physical violence, fear and intimidation.

“Keeping wild animals like lions, tigers and bears chained and shut in small spaces, then beating them to perform tricks for human entertainment shames us all,” said Matt Rossell, ADI Campaigns Director.



ADI is calling on supporters to warn audiences of the behind-the-scenes suffering of animals in traveling circuses when Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus comes to Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 20, 2016.

WHAT: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Protest

WHEN: Thursday, October 20, 5:30pm

WHERE: Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main St, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604



Local campaigners will be handing out leaflets and informing audiences about the suffering and telling people that the animal circus is no longer acceptable in a modern, advanced society. Circus owners are urged to leave animals out of future productions.



Local ADI volunteer, Samantha Pitera: “When families find out about the routine abuses that go on behind the scenes at circuses, they will be shocked and will not want to expose their children to this cruelty.”

Report this post as: Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+



