Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus

imc indymedia

Los Angeles Indymedia : Activist News

white themeblack themered themetheme help
About Us Contact Us Subscribe Calendar Publish RSS
Features
latest news
best of news
syndication
commentary


KILLRADIO

VozMob

CopWatch LA

ABCF LA

A-Infos Radio

Indymedia On Air

Dope-X-Resistance-LA List

LAAMN List

make media
archives
chat



links
donate
sf-active
imc network

IMC Network: www.indymedia.org africa: ambazonia canarias estrecho / madiaq kenya nigeria south africa canada: hamilton london, ontario maritimes montreal ontario ottawa quebec thunder bay vancouver victoria windsor winnipeg east asia: burma jakarta japan korea manila qc europe: abruzzo alacant andorra antwerpen armenia athens austria barcelona belarus belgium belgrade bristol brussels bulgaria calabria croatia cyprus emilia-romagna estrecho / madiaq euskal herria galiza germany grenoble hungary ireland istanbul italy la plana liege liguria lille linksunten lombardia london madrid malta marseille nantes napoli netherlands nice northern england norway oost-vlaanderen paris/Île-de-france patras piemonte poland portugal roma romania russia saint-petersburg scotland sverige switzerland thessaloniki torun toscana toulouse ukraine united kingdom valencia latin america: argentina bolivia chiapas chile chile sur cmi brasil colombia ecuador mexico peru puerto rico qollasuyu rosario santiago tijuana uruguay valparaiso venezuela venezuela oceania: adelaide aotearoa brisbane burma darwin jakarta manila melbourne perth qc sydney south asia: india mumbai united states: arizona arkansas asheville atlanta austin baltimore big muddy binghamton boston buffalo charlottesville chicago cleveland colorado columbus dc hawaii houston hudson mohawk kansas city la madison maine miami michigan milwaukee minneapolis/st. paul new hampshire new jersey new mexico new orleans north carolina north texas nyc oklahoma philadelphia pittsburgh portland richmond rochester rogue valley saint louis san diego san francisco san francisco bay area santa barbara santa cruz, ca sarasota seattle tampa bay tennessee urbana-champaign vermont western mass worcester west asia: armenia beirut israel palestine process: fbi/legal updates mailing lists process & imc docs tech volunteer projects: print radio satellite tv video regions: oceania united states topics: biotech
printable version - js reader version - email this article - view hidden posts - tags and related articles

Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus

by David Thompson Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 at 3:04 PM

Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on the local community to stay away from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

October 20, 2016, BRIDGEPORT, CT – Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on the local community to stay away from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and avoid supporting an industry that involves cruelty and suffering to animals.

Studies of the use of wild animals in traveling circuses show that circuses cannot meet the physical or behavioral needs of wild animals. Animals are confined in small spaces, deprived of physical and social needs, spending excessive amounts of time shut in transporters. These animals are often seen behaving abnormally; rocking, swaying and pacing, all indicating that they are in distress and not coping with their environment. ADI’s video evidence has shown how these animals are forced to perform tricks through physical violence, fear and intimidation.
“Keeping wild animals like lions, tigers and bears chained and shut in small spaces, then beating them to perform tricks for human entertainment shames us all,” said Matt Rossell, ADI Campaigns Director.

ADI is calling on supporters to warn audiences of the behind-the-scenes suffering of animals in traveling circuses when Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus comes to Bridgeport, Connecticut on October 20, 2016.
WHAT: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Protest
WHEN: Thursday, October 20, 5:30pm
WHERE: Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main St, Bridgeport, Connecticut 06604

Local campaigners will be handing out leaflets and informing audiences about the suffering and telling people that the animal circus is no longer acceptable in a modern, advanced society. Circus owners are urged to leave animals out of future productions.

Local ADI volunteer, Samantha Pitera: “When families find out about the routine abuses that go on behind the scenes at circuses, they will be shocked and will not want to expose their children to this cruelty.”

Report this post as:
Share on: Twitter, Facebook, Google+

add your comments

Local News

LA Solidarity Protest Rally For Japanese American Apparel Workers Who Face Loss D16 1:49PM

Architect Chris Mercier Unveils Mural in Rogers Park, Inglewood D16 9:13AM

Peace Vigils D15 8:20PM

Standing Rock Solidarity Action D11 9:59PM

Large Turnout for Dakota Pipeline Protest N16 3:35PM

NODAPL N15 2:24PM

Cruel Teacher Taunts 6th Grade Kids, Fired N12 8:47PM

How Cities Can Protect People Threatened By Trumpism N12 8:17PM

What ThisMeans, How This Happened, What to Do Now N12 5:03AM

PROTEST TRUMP TONITE N11 2:55PM

Westside Thanksgiving for everyone in LA ! N11 12:36PM

FOR A WORLD WITHOUT NUCLEAR RISKS   N10 5:05AM

Non-violent protest ideas; hooch bomb recipe N09 7:42AM

Nuclear Shutdown News October 2016 N05 6:17PM

State Legislature is where it's at N03 10:16PM

Tom Hayden on The Unfinished Business of Democracy O28 4:49AM

Video: Tom Hayden, Listen Yankee! 2015 O25 10:56AM

Art About Privilege Censored on Facebook O23 3:16AM

SAG-AFTRA video game performers on strike O22 11:04PM

Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus O20 3:04PM

KPFK LSB statement on DAPL arrests O19 10:25AM

Transit Dependent Residents Need a Guaranteed Right to Stay O15 11:36PM

My letter to JJJ on JJJ O11 12:33PM

Prop 60, Condom Law O10 12:43PM

KPFK-Pacifica Radio Archives being sold off on ebay? O10 10:31AM

KPFK struggles without re-solutions O07 2:25PM

Problems with Measure M O05 5:24PM

Stop Circus Animal Suffering – Protestors Urge Audiences to Shun the Wild Animal Circus S07 5:57PM

More Local News...

Other/Breaking News

Paraphysique du racialisme D22 12:08AM

Anti-Mall '16: Buy Back the Farm! / Stop DAPL / Free Peltier D21 10:25PM

A David & Goliath Story in Iraq D21 9:53PM

Islamophobia D21 7:07PM

Ethnic Cleansing in Syria D21 4:24PM

Roar of approval as campaigners working to end circus suffering receive a “Barker” D20 3:55PM

Super Mario Run Hack | Get completely free no cost 14,000 Coins Today! D20 9:41AM

Low Taxes is an Act of Desperation D20 7:13AM

Maccarthysme ou " Faire Camerone " D19 11:15PM

Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda D19 11:54AM

Indybay Censorship, Sabotage, and Defamation D17 5:21AM

Capitalocène ou gigantisme totalitaire D17 1:41AM

The Shortwave Report 12/16/16 Listen Globally! D15 5:09PM

Chomsky at MIT: Between the war scientists and the anti-war students D15 7:00AM

Trump and the Hospice of Hope D14 7:41AM

November 2016 Honduras coup update D14 1:10AM

Nominate NoDAPL for the Nobel Peace Prize D13 6:00PM

Take a Step Back – Robert Tronge D13 1:45PM

GAG Group Declares WOD D13 10:40AM

Paraphysique du clonage psychologique D13 12:20AM

Flashback To Terror D11 9:51PM

Vive l'anarchie vive l'humanité D11 12:58AM

Rapist Donald Trump and His Collaborators vs Successful Revolution D10 1:06AM

Insights D09 7:10PM

O YOU NEED AN URGENT LOAN FOR XMAS!!!!!! D09 11:30AM

(A-Radio) Anarchist Black Cross Czech: Presentation on Operation Fenix and related issues D09 9:33AM

US Election as a Turn of an Era D09 5:03AM

The Shortwave Report 12/09/16 Listen Globally! D08 4:29PM

More Breaking News...
© 2000-2003 Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the Los Angeles Independent Media Center. Running sf-active v0.9.4 Disclaimer | Privacy