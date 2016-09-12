KPFK LSB statement on DAPL arrests

the KPFK Local Station Board passed this

MOTION OPPOSING THE ARREST OF JOURNALISTS COVERING THE PROTESTS TO THE DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE



Amy Goodman, Deia Schlosberg, and Shailene Woodley are among the journalists who have been arrested while covering demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline.



The Arrest of Journalists and Filmmakers Covering the Dakota Pipeline Is a violation of the First Amendment, the Constitution, is a threat to the media, Democracy—and the Planet.



Therefore the KPFK LSB goes on record opposing such arrests and in support of journalists who have been arrested in Dakota and North Dakota, and call on the prosecutors of said cases to immediately drop said charges. Furthermore we call upon the arresting authorities to cease the harrassment and and seizure of materials and film of journalists covering the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.





